”Ukrenergo” called a message on social networks about the cancellation of blackouts a fake

"Ukrenergo" called a message on social networks that the blackout was canceled in Ukraine a fake. They note that they will continue as long as the Russians attack the energy infrastructure.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this on its Facebook page.

"Fake information about the alleged cancellation of emergency power outages is spreading in social networks with a link to a fake page of our company. This is an attempt to stir up society with false information," they said.

The company reminded that emergency shutdowns are a forced step, which is used exclusively in the presence of a power shortage.