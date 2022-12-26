”Ukrenergo” called a message on social networks about the cancellation of blackouts a fake

"Ukrenergo" called a message on social networks that the blackout was canceled in Ukraine a fake. They note that they will continue as long as the Russians attack the energy infrastructure.
"Ukrenergo" writes about this on its Facebook page.
"Fake information about the alleged cancellation of emergency power outages is spreading in social networks with a link to a fake page of our company. This is an attempt to stir up society with false information," they said.
The company reminded that emergency shutdowns are a forced step, which is used exclusively in the presence of a power shortage.
- Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure lead to worsening forecasts of a fall in GDP in 2022. They will also slow its recovery in 2023.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, there are periodic power outages.