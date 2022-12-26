Russian airfield “Engels” was hit by drones

"Engels" airfield in Saratov region of the Russian Federation was hit by drones. The strategic aviation of the Russian army is based there.

This is reported by the Russian mass media.

The attack took place on the night of Monday, December 26. As a result of the impact, three people died, four were hospitalized. After the attack, a fire started on an area of more than 120 meters.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia informed that Russian air defense forces shot down the drones and that their debris caused the deaths of people. It was emphasized separately that the planes were not damaged.