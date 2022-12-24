China stated that do not want to “choose between friends”, who to support in the war — Russia or Ukraine

Chinaʼs ambassador to the European Union Fu Kong stated that Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine put China "in a very difficult position." He emphasized that the Chinese authorities do not want to "choose between friends" — Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with the South China Morning Post newspaper: "We are suffering collateral damage from this crisis. Both Russia and Ukraine are good friends, so we donʼt want to choose between friends. This is the starting point of our position".

The ambassador emphasized that the war in Ukraine created "great tension" in relations between Europe and China.

“On the second day after the start of this operation, there was an important telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi and President Putin. During this conversation, President Xi made a clear statement in favor of finding a peaceful solution. 10 months later, the facts show that China is not providing military aid to Russia. In fact, our position was quite balanced, agree, and we are ready to join any peaceful efforts," he assured.

At the same time, Fu Kong said that the U.S. is benefiting from this conflict because it sells weapons to Ukraine and makes money from the energy crisis in Europe.