The Seimas of Lithuania allowed to increase the number of instructors for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the EU and Great Britain

The Seimas of Lithuania unanimously adopted an amendment to the resolution on the participation of the Lithuanian military in international operations. In particular, in training missions for Ukrainian soldiers from the European Union and Great Britain.

This is reported by Delfi.

According to the resolution, up to 40 Lithuanian military and civil servants will be able to participate in the EU mission, and up to 25 in training in Great Britain.

In addition, the Lithuanian military mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was approved by the Seimas back in 2017, can be conducted in EU and NATO countries if the states invite Lithuanian instructors to participate in the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters on their territory. Up to 60 Lithuanian military and civilian personnel will be able to take part in this operation.

In 2023, the Lithuanian army plans to train about 1 500 Ukrainian soldiers, of which 1 100 will be stationed in Lithuania.