The USA and Great Britain officially accused the DPRK of supplying weapons to the PMC “Wagner”. Pyongyang denies everything

The United States and Great Britain officially accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and "infantry missiles" to the mercenaries of the Russian PMC "Wagner".

According to Reuters, the representative of the National Security Council of the White House John Kirby informed that the PMC "Wagner" received the first delivery from North Korea last month. According to him, this will not change the dynamics of hostilities. He also added that according to the U.S. estimates, 50 000 "Wagnerians" are fighting in Ukraine, of which 10 000 are contract workers and 40 000 convicts recruited from prisons.

Britain also has information on arms shipments. The governmentʼs website states that the DPRK violates UN Security Council resolutions with such actions.

North Koreaʼs response

Official Pyongyang rejects the accusation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called them "baseless" and "the most absurd distraction, which is not worth comment or interpretation", reports Reuters. The agency accused the U.S. of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and condemned the provision of lethal weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.