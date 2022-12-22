The ombudsmanʼs office told about a new type of torture of Ukrainian prisoners: they are allegedly being taken for exchange, and then they say that Ukraine refused

The Office of the Ombudsman talked about a new type of torture of Ukrainian prisoners. They are allegedly taken out for exchange, and then sent back and told that Ukraine refused.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this in his Telegram channel.

The representative of the Human Rights Commissioner noted that Ukraine considers such actions to be torture. He emphasized that the Ukrainian side did not refuse a single person that the Russians offered for exchange.

The Office of the Ombudsman also said that Ukraine constantly raises the issue of the treatment of prisoners at the international level. Thanks to this, the conditions of detention have recently improved. Those who returned from captivity also say this.