The ombudsmanʼs office told about a new type of torture of Ukrainian prisoners: they are allegedly being taken for exchange, and then they say that Ukraine refused

The Office of the Ombudsman talked about a new type of torture of Ukrainian prisoners. They are allegedly taken out for exchange, and then sent back and told that Ukraine refused.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced this in his Telegram channel.
The representative of the Human Rights Commissioner noted that Ukraine considers such actions to be torture. He emphasized that the Ukrainian side did not refuse a single person that the Russians offered for exchange.
The Office of the Ombudsman also said that Ukraine constantly raises the issue of the treatment of prisoners at the international level. Thanks to this, the conditions of detention have recently improved. Those who returned from captivity also say this.
- In October, the Red Cross of Ukraine called on its partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to introduce strict measures against the Russian CH due to another violation of the principle of neutrality. He collects money for the families of the mobilized.
- On December 8, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia. The visits took place during the week. In the same period, representatives of the ICRC visited Russian soldiers who are in Ukrainian captivity.