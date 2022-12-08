Representatives of the Red Cross visited Ukrainian prisoners and handed over books and clothes

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russia. They checked the condition of the prisoners and also gave them warm clothes, blankets, books and personal hygiene items.

This was reported by the press service of the ICRC.

The visits took place during the week. In the same period, representatives of the ICRC visited Russian soldiers who are in Ukrainian captivity. The ICRC is planning more visits by the end of the month.

"ICRC teams contact the families of prisoners of war to share news from their loved ones. Most of them are short love notes and personal news. Some ask family members not to worry. Others ask them for cigarettes, socks and sweets," the message states.

The Committee reminded that all prisoners of war have the right to regular meetings with ICRC delegates in accordance with the Third Geneva Convention.