The Ukrainian Red Cross demands strict measures against Russian. It collects money for the families of the mobilized

The Red Cross of Ukraine called on partners from the International Red Cross (RC) and Red Crescent Movement to implement strict measures against the Russian RC due to another violation of the principle of neutrality.

This is stated in the relevant statement.

The Russian Red Cross participates in the political action #МЫВМЕСТЕ, in the framework of which aid is collected and given to servicemen of the Russian army. The RC is involved in supporting the families of mobilized Russians.

According to Ukrinform, the spokesman of the International Committee of the Red Cross Oleksandr Vlasenko explained in a comment that the Russian Red Cross and the Russian delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross are different organizations united only by common principles. According to him, the national societies of the Czech Republic are independent and not subject to the ICRC.