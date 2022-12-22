The criminal case of the Ukrainian lawmaker Trukhin, who offered a bribe to the police, was transferred to the court

The criminal case of the Ukrainian lawmaker from pro-presidential Servant of the People party Oleksandr Trukhin, who offered bribes to police officers, was transferred to the court. He wanted to escape from the scene of the car accident.
The NABU press service writes about this.
"The investigation into the said fact was started on February 2, 2022 by the Prosecutor General based on the materials of the Ukrainian Pravda journalistic investigation," the message reads.
It was noted there that the actions of the lawmaker were qualified under Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official).
- On August 23, 2021, an accident involving an Audi took place on the Boryspil highway, in which was a member of the Servant of the People, deputy chairman of the budget committee Oleksandr Trukhin. The media initially reported that he was the culprit of the accident and was driving the car. The police believed that the car was driven not by Trukhin, but by Viktor Sklema, an assistant to Poltava Regional Council deputy and head of the local office of Servants of the People Fahraddin Mukhtarov, and Trukhin, like Mukhtarov, was a passenger.
- On February 1, 2022, Ukrainian Pravda published a video from the chest camera of policeman Serhiy Petryk, who was the first to arrive at the accident call. The recording from the policemanʼs camera shows that Trukhin offered money, tried to "go to the forest" and wanted to call the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi (they denied it). The patrolman also said that Trukhin and everyone else in the car were drunk, but refused to pass the drugger test.
- On August 24, 2022, the assistant of the deputy of the Poltava Regional Council, Viktor Sklema, who was riding in the car with Peopleʼs Deputy Trukhin and took the blame for the road accident, was fined 850 hryvnias.
- At the beginning of September, Trukhin himself was announced as a suspect. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of a bail of 49,620 hryvnias.