The criminal case of the Ukrainian lawmaker Trukhin, who offered a bribe to the police, was transferred to the court

The criminal case of the Ukrainian lawmaker from pro-presidential Servant of the People party Oleksandr Trukhin, who offered bribes to police officers, was transferred to the court. He wanted to escape from the scene of the car accident.

The NABU press service writes about this.

"The investigation into the said fact was started on February 2, 2022 by the Prosecutor General based on the materials of the Ukrainian Pravda journalistic investigation," the message reads.

It was noted there that the actions of the lawmaker were qualified under Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official).