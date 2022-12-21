Politico: Ukrainian delegation will ask for ATACMS long-range missiles during a visit to the USA

During the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the USA, the Ukrainian delegation is going to ask Washington to supply ATACMS tactical missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

Politico writes about it.

During the meeting with Biden and his national security team, the Ukrainian delegation will make another round of requests for long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS), as well as Gray Eagle and Reaper drones, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Before that, the White House refused to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. Politico writes that this U.S. indecision worried Ukrainian officials and forced the countryʼs top military leadership to seek help from others, including countries outside the Western alliance.