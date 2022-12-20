Minister of Defense: Ukraine will receive weapons every month next year, many contracts have been concluded

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the air of the telethon that in 2023, military aid to Ukraine would arrive every month, as many contracts for the supply of the necessary weapons and ammunition have been concluded for the next year.

According to him, US production is already working strongly. There are also orders in Germany, France, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, and other countries. The manufacturers have already received them and are in the process of implementation.

Reznikov emphasized that "gifts" will arrive throughout the year. "That is, systematically and monthly, in order to ensure the stability of our resistance, the stability of our ability to win. This is a very important aspect," the minister emphasized.