CNN: Ukraine will receive kits for “smart” bombs from the U.S. in the next package

The next military aid package for Ukraine will include kits based on GPS technology to convert aerial bombs into "smart" precision-guided munitions.

CNN writes about this with reference to sources.

These are Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits. In fact, these are trailing missile wings and a tail that are "put on" on an unguided aerial bomb. Such kits can be installed on bombs of various weights and sizes, turning them into highly accurate munitions.

CNN sources did not specify how many JDAMs Ukraine will receive. The Washington Post previously wrote about the transfer of these kits.