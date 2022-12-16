The Senate approved the U.S. defense budget, which included $800 million for Ukraine

The Senate approved the defense budget of the United States for next year, which includes funds for military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

The volume of the budget is a record and will amount to $858 billion. It provides $800 million in military aid to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression. Among other things, the document also provides for increased pay for the U.S. military, funding for weapons purchases and support for Taiwan, which is threatened by China.