In Ukraine was initiated a criminal case due to the explosion of a donated grenade launcher in the building of the MD of the Polish Police

In Ukraine was opened due to the explosion of a grenade launcher in the building of the Main Directorate (MD) of the Polish Police. It was brought from Ukraine.

This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin in a comment to "Ukrinform".

"The other day, a relevant criminal proceeding was registered, as part of which a pre-trial investigation is taking place, individuals are being interviewed," he noted.

He added that the Ukrainian law enforcement officers "are in contact with the Polish side in order to ensure the objectivity of the investigation and learn relevant lessons so that similar incidents never happen."