An explosion rang out in the building of the Polish police — a gift that the commandant had brought from Ukraine is detonated

One of the gifts, that the head of the National Police of Poland received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12, exploded in Warsaw, in the building of the Police Headquarters.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland on December 15.
The explosion occurred at 07:50 on Wednesday, December 14, in a room adjacent to the office of the head of the Polish police Jarosław Szymczyk. He received minor injuries and is in hospital for examination. The Polish side appealed to the Ukrainian side with a request to provide an explanation.
During his visit to Ukraine, the commandant met with the leadership of the police and the State Emergency Service, and the gift was from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services. Gazeta Wyborcza, citing its own sources, writes that the grenade launcher exploded while the officers were playing with it in the room.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly wounded. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that theyconsider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes. Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive them. The last incident was on December 12 with the Greek embassy. In total, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded 33 cases of threats in 17 countries: one attempted terrorist attack, two reports of landmines, one case of vandalism, one case of a written threat and 28 bloody packages.