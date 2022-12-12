The Ukrainian embassy in Greece also received a bloody package

In the morning, the embassy of Ukraine in Greece received a bloody package, the Greek police began an inspection.

This was reported on December 12 by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The address of the sender is the same as on the rest of the envelopes that previously arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates: the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.

In total, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded 33 cases of threats in 17 countries: one attempted terrorist attack, two reports of landmines, one case of vandalism, one case of a written threat and 28 bloody packages.