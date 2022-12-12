The Ukrainian embassy in Greece also received a bloody package

In the morning, the embassy of Ukraine in Greece received a bloody package, the Greek police began an inspection.
This was reported on December 12 by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.
The address of the sender is the same as on the rest of the envelopes that previously arrived at Ukrainian embassies and consulates: the Tesla dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.
In total, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded 33 cases of threats in 17 countries: one attempted terrorist attack, two reports of landmines, one case of vandalism, one case of a written threat and 28 bloody packages.
- On November 30 , an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that they consider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base and the U.S. Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes. Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive them.