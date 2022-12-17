The commandant of the Polish police spoke about the explosion of a gift he brought from Ukraine

The head of the Polish police, Jarosław Szymczyk, who was hospitalized after the explosion at the headquarters in Warsaw, spoke about the details of this event. According to him, a used grenade launcher, which was given to him in Ukraine, exploded.

He said this in an interview with RMF 24.

According to a member of the Polish delegation, General Jaroslaw Szymczyk received two anti-tank grenade launchers (presumably RGW-90) in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian side, the weapon was used.

The first gift came from the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. It was a used anti-tank grenade launcher that was used to fire at Russian tanks. The weapon was turned into an audio speaker. According to one member of the Polish delegation, Klymenko even played music on it to demonstrate how it worked and assured that there were no explosives.

Szymczyk received the second gift from the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Dmytro Bondar. It was an identical tube of a grenade launcher. Bondar assured that the grenade launcher is safe.

According to RMF 24 sources, the Polish delegation returned to Warsaw by car, and Szymczyk left the gifts in the back room of his office. According to the general, he moved one of the grenade launchers vertically and then an explosion rang out.

Military experts believe that such a grenade launcher could not fire itself — this could happen only in the event of damage. It is possible that the police chief could have pressed on a certain part of the launch tube that was not thoroughly checked.

RMF FM journalist Krzysztof Zasada determined that General Szymczyk will appear before the prosecutorʼs office in the near future. He will be questioned as a witness — investigators say he is a victim in ongoing proceedings. However, it is possible that during the testimony he will be warned about possible liability.

The prosecutorʼs office refused to provide journalists with details of the investigation.