The deputy head of the State Emergency Service was removed from his post. He handed the head of the Polish police a grenade launcher

The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Dmytro Bondar was removed from his post because of a gift for the head of the Polish police, which then exploded.

This was reported on December 20 by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland Mariusz Kaminski.

"I received information that the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, General Dmytro Bondar, responsible for handing over the gift to the Polish police commander, General Yaroslav Szymchuk, has been suspended," Kaminsky noted.

Also, according to him, Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on this matter.