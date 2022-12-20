Ukraine is preparing official steps to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing that Ukraine is preparing official steps to prove Russiaʼs illegal presence in the UN Security Council and achieve its expulsion.

According to him, the Russian Federation is a member of the Security Council without proper legal grounds, and it got there thanks to a "frankly fraudulent scheme" that the Russian Federation carried out 31 years ago.

"Ukraine is currently preparing for official steps that will prove Russiaʼs illegal presence in the UN Security Council and launch a political process that should lead to its removal from this seat," Kuleba noted.

The minister also accused the UN of inaction in sending a mission to Ukraine to study Russian attacks by Iranian-made drones. He reminded that Ukraine and its allies made a corresponding request at the beginning of Russiaʼs use of these drones, but in the end the UN Secretariat informed about the impossibility of visiting Ukraine in the agreed time. Ukraine will demand an explanation.