Russia damaged almost all Ukrainian HPPs and TPPs. Places, where the situation with electricity is the most difficult

Almost all hydroelectric (HPP) and thermal power plants (TPP) in Ukraine suffered one or another damage after massive missile attacks. However, with each new shelling, Ukrainian air defense repels more and more missiles.

The chairman of the board of the NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi reported this.

According to him, the most difficult situation is currently in Odesa, Kherson and Kharkiv region. The situation in Kyiv region, especially on its left bank, also remains unstable.

"In general, the energy system entered a stable mode of operation after the last Russian attack quite quickly, the system was not unbalanced," Kudrytskyi noted. According to him, all this is thanks to the successful work of air defense — the latest shelling did not have such devastating consequences as some previous ones.

The company reported that all oblenergos were informed of the limits of electricity consumption. Consumption limits were exceeded in several areas, which forced emergency shutdowns there.

In "Ukrenergo" they hope to start the planned shutdowns in a few days.

"We see that the frosts have receded, we are gradually restoring the generating capacity, the power plant is resuming work, the amount of available generation is increasing, reducing the deficit. I think that in a few days we will reach the point where it will be possible for everyone to clearly follow the scheduled shutdown schedules," he noted.

Kudrytskyi predicts that the electricity deficit will persist throughout the autumn-winter period.