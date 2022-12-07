In Odesa, electricity will be supplied at night. Residents are asked to turn off everything from the sockets

Residents of Odesa will receive electricity at night on December 8. People are asked to turn off all appliances from the sockets so as not to overload the network.

DTEK writes about this in its Telegram channel.

It was noted there that when the lights appear in homes, electrical appliances should be turned on one by one so as not to overload the network.

After the latest shelling, the situation in the power system remains extremely difficult, so emergency power outages are possible in Odesa and the region.