In Odesa, electricity will be supplied at night. Residents are asked to turn off everything from the sockets

Residents of Odesa will receive electricity at night on December 8. People are asked to turn off all appliances from the sockets so as not to overload the network.
DTEK writes about this in its Telegram channel.
It was noted there that when the lights appear in homes, electrical appliances should be turned on one by one so as not to overload the network.
After the latest shelling, the situation in the power system remains extremely difficult, so emergency power outages are possible in Odesa and the region.
- On December 5, the Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. The air alert lasted three hours — Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 60 of more than 70 missiles launched by Russia. Other rockets hit energy facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. Due to this, in some regions, emergency power outages were forced. The enemy fired 7 rockets at one of the substations in the Odesa region.