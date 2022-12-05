Air Force: Russia fired more than 70 cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down more than 60

The Russian army fired more than 70 cruise missiles during the latest missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down more than 60 of them.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this in its Telegram channel.

38 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched by eight Russian Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea and Rostov region. Also, 22 Kalibr missiles were fired from the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.

Also, from the Black Sea, Tu-22M3 bombers launched three Kh-22 cruise missiles, and Su-35 fighter jets hit Ukraine with six Kh-59 guided air missiles and one Kh-31P.