“Ukrenergo”: After the Russian missile strike, emergency power outages began throughout Ukraine

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that after the Russian missile attack, emergency power outages began throughout Ukraine. Energy workers are already working to restore electricity.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this on its Facebook page.

"Ukraine is experiencing the eighth mass missile attack by a terrorist country. "Unfortunately, there are already hits on energy infrastructure facilities and related emergency power outages," they stated.

"Ukrenergo" emphasized that dispatchers are working to maintain balance in the energy system.