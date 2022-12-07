Howitzers, trucks, pickups. Germany sends additional military aid to Ukraine

Germany is expanding military aid to Ukraine — providing more howitzers and anti-drone sensors. There is a message from the German government about this.

So, 20 Dingo armored personnel carriers and two M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty semi-trailers have already arrived in Ukraine. In addition, they promise to provide:

18 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers;

80 pickups;

90 drone protection sensors and jammers;

2 hangar tents;

7 8x6 trucks with variable loading system.

Before that, Germany refused to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine — they will be placed on the territory of Poland. Warsaw asked to send them to Ukraine after an anti-aircraft missile fell on the territory of Poland on the day of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.