The U.S. State Department allowed the sale of more than 100 “Abrams” tanks to Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 116 Abrams M1A1 tanks to Poland.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.

"Another step on the way to increase the armored potential of the Armed Forces of Poland. The U.S. State Department has agreed to sell an additional 116 Abrams tanks with ammunition to Poland. We are starting price negotiations. The first deliveries are possible in 2023," the minister noted.

The publication Die Zeit writes that it may be a contract for €3.58 billion.