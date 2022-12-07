The U.S. State Department allowed the sale of more than 100 “Abrams” tanks to Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 116 Abrams M1A1 tanks to Poland.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.
"Another step on the way to increase the armored potential of the Armed Forces of Poland. The U.S. State Department has agreed to sell an additional 116 Abrams tanks with ammunition to Poland. We are starting price negotiations. The first deliveries are possible in 2023," the minister noted.
The publication Die Zeit writes that it may be a contract for €3.58 billion.
- At the end of the summer, Poland concluded an agreement with South Korea for the purchase of almost 400 tanks and self-propelled howitzers for $5.8 billion. The contract was signed at the Polish military base in Morag. Poland will receive 180 K2 Black Panther tanks, 212 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and ammunition for them. The agreement, in addition to equipment, provides for training and logistics.
- Due to the significant supply of weapons to Ukraine, the Polish army seeks to strengthen its defense capabilities at the expense of new equipment. In particular, Poland wants to buy American Abrams tanks.
- The countryʼs government plans to invest almost €110 billion in the modernization of the army by 2035.