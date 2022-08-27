Poland buys 180 tanks and 212 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea

Poland concluded an agreement with South Korea to purchase almost 400 tanks and self-propelled howitzers for $5.8 billion.

This is reported by TVN24 and the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

The contract was signed at the Polish military base in Morag. Poland will receive 180 K2 Black Panther tanks, 212 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and ammunition for them. The agreement, in addition to equipment, provides for training and logistics.

Already this year, the Polish side should receive 10 tanks and 24 howitzers. They will be handed over to the artillery regiment in Vengozhevo.