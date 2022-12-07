Media: Iran plans to increase supplies of drones and missiles to Russia

Russia ordered hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles from Iran.
This was reported by the German agency dpa with reference to UN sources.
"We know that Iran plans to significantly increase supplies of drones and missiles to Russia. I donʼt think they have been sent yet, but they are definitely on the order list," a UN source in New York told the agency.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive approximately a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.
- At the end of November, Ukraineʼs military intelligence reported that it had not yet recorded the transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia for strikes on Ukraine.