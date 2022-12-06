Russian shelling damaged 35% of main power grids. Most of them were attacked several times

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that most of the affected objects of main power grids were hit by rockets two or more times.
"We understand that the capacity deficit in the energy system will continue. Now it is 19% of the projected consumption. In general, in recent months, 35% of key objects of trunk networks have been damaged by massive Russian attacks. 70% of them "arrived" two or more times. Yesterday, the enemy fired 7 rockets at one of the substations in the Odesa region. Therefore, blackout schedules continue to operate in the country," he said during the government meeting.
According to him, despite hitting individual objects of the energy infrastructure, the energy industry promises to eliminate the consequences of yesterdayʼs shelling in the coming days.
- On December 5, the Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. The air alert lasted for three hours — Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 60 of more than 70 missiles launched by Russia. Other rockets hit energy facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. Due to this, in some regions, emergency power outages were launched.