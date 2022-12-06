The mass media published satellite images of the Russian air base in Engels after the drone attack

The "Schemes" project published satellite images of the Russian airfield "Engels-2" (Saratov region, Russian Federation) after the drone attack.

The pictures show what the air base of Russiaʼs strategic aviation looked like after the explosion that occurred in the morning of December 5. The photo taken at 9:00 a.m. on December 6 shows a cluster of fire engines, as well as one of the Tu-95 aircraft, which appears to be damaged. For comparison, in the pictures from December 4, you can see what kind of aircraft was there before:

21 Tu-95 bombers;

6 Tu-160 bombers;

2 IL-76 cargo and transport vehicles;

1 cargo plane An-124 "Ruslan"

In the picture taken on December 6, after the explosion, the number of planes decreased.