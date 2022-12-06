Hungary has blocked €18 billion of macro-financial aid to Ukraine from the EU

The government of Hungary has blocked the European Unionʼs allocation of €18 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine next year.
This is reported by Deutsche Welle.
"Unfortunately, today we did not make a decision on the necessary financial assistance to Ukraine. We cannot express our solidarity even financially, and Hungary is responsible for this," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner noted after a meeting of the finance ministers of other EU member states in Brussels.
- On November 9, the European Commission proposed a €18 billion support package to help Ukraine keep its economy afloat over the next year and rebuild critical infrastructure.
- Three officials told Politico that at a meeting of EU ambassadors, Hungary said it could not support the aid package. This creates a potentially fatal obstacle, as money for Ukraine cannot be allocated without the support of all 27 EU countries — due to budgetary rules that require unanimity.