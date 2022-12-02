The Prime Minister of Hungary will continue to oppose the EU plan to provide Ukraine with €18 billion. He is in favor of cost sharing

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that he will continue to oppose the European Unionʼs plan to provide Ukraine with €18 billion next year. He opposes a common aid package and wants each EU country to help Ukraine separately from their own budgets.

Telex writes about it.

"We do not support taking a joint EU loan for this purpose, because we do not want the EU to turn into a community of states that have common debts. It is not necessary to turn from a community of states into a community of debtors. It is not Hungary that usually finds itself in a situation where it cannot repay its debts, but other countries. We do not support joint EU borrowing not only in connection with Ukraine, but also in other cases," Orban noted.

He is dissatisfied with the fact that Ukraine is given funds not only for military needs, but also for the functioning of the state.

"They canʼt pay pensions, they canʼt maintain their infrastructure, so they turned to the EU to give them money. Thatʼs how simple and primitive they gave money," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Orbán added that Hungary has reserved €187 million for aid to Ukraine in 2023, but added that if the West "strives for peace, these costs would not exist."