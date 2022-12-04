News

From December 5, Kyiv and four oblasts return to scheduled blackouts

Anhelina Sheremet
From Monday, December 5, Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk regions will return to stabilization shutdowns according to the schedule.

DTEK reported this on the evening of December 4.

However, the situation in the power system remains complex, so there are possible deviations that may occur to balance the power system.