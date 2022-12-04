From December 5, Kyiv and four oblasts return to scheduled blackouts

From Monday, December 5, Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk regions will return to stabilization shutdowns according to the schedule.
DTEK reported this on the evening of December 4.
However, the situation in the power system remains complex, so there are possible deviations that may occur to balance the power system.
- On December 1, the DTEK company reduced the number of houses in Kyiv that will not be disconnected from electricity. These homes were not affected by power outages, as they were energized along the same lines as critical infrastructure facilities.
- On December 2, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the populationʼs electricity needs are now covered at the level of 40-50%. Recovery after the Russian missile strikes is ongoing, which allows for shorter outages and moving to projected planning schedules. Currently, Ukraine receives equipment for repair from almost all European countries, the USA, Canada, and Japan — they bring hundreds of transformers and tens of thousands of generators.