DTEK has halved the number of houses that are not disconnected from electricity in Kyiv

DTEK has reduced the number of houses that will not be disconnected from electricity in Kyiv.

It is said in a statement.

These houses were not affected by power outages, as they were energized along the same lines as critical infrastructure facilities.

"For a fair and level playing field and disconnection of all customers, DTEK has done a lot of technical work to optimize power supply schemes for critical infrastructure and, where possible, created an alternative light supply scheme for residential buildings. Now 750 additional houses will be disconnected on equal terms with others, which will reduce the duration of the disconnection for all Kyiv residents," the company stated.

During emergency or stabilization shutdowns, critical infrastructure facilities are not disconnected from power supply. Together with them, 1 497 residential buildings did not fall under the blackout before.

"As of November 30, we managed to create an alternative power supply scheme for almost 750 houses, which will allow emergency or stabilization shutdowns to be applied to them," the company explained.

For another 747 houses, DTEK cannot change the current electricity supply scheme. They remain connected to the same lines as critical infrastructure. DTEK insists that lists of critical infrastructure that are not subject to blackouts are formed and agreed upon by the military-civilian administration. A special commission under the military-civilian administration also makes the decision about which objects are brought there.