Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: The populationʼs electricity needs are now met at the level of 40-50%

In Ukraine, electricity producers currently provide 83% of consumption. In each region, priority is given to powering critical infrastructure facilities. The needs of other consumers (enterprises and the residential sector) are covered by 40-50%.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on December 2.

Recovery after the Russian missile strikes is ongoing, which allows for shorter outages and moving to projected planning schedules.

Shmyhal said that during the 9 months of the war, specialists partially restored the electricity supply at 45 substations that were damaged by shelling, which is 88% of all damaged facilities. Also, energy workers repaired and restored 52 out of 87 high-voltage damage to power lines.

Currently, Ukraine receives equipment for repair from almost all European countries, the USA, Canada, and Japan — they bring hundreds of transformers and tens of thousands of generators.