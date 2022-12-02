Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: The populationʼs electricity needs are now met at the level of 40-50%

In Ukraine, electricity producers currently provide 83% of consumption. In each region, priority is given to powering critical infrastructure facilities. The needs of other consumers (enterprises and the residential sector) are covered by 40-50%.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on December 2.
Recovery after the Russian missile strikes is ongoing, which allows for shorter outages and moving to projected planning schedules.
Shmyhal said that during the 9 months of the war, specialists partially restored the electricity supply at 45 substations that were damaged by shelling, which is 88% of all damaged facilities. Also, energy workers repaired and restored 52 out of 87 high-voltage damage to power lines.
Currently, Ukraine receives equipment for repair from almost all European countries, the USA, Canada, and Japan — they bring hundreds of transformers and tens of thousands of generators.
- On November 23, Russia once again attacked Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Thermal power plants, thermal power plants, and electric substations in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhya regions were under attack.