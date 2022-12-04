Instead of a nuclear deal, the US will focus on preventing the supply of weapons from Iran to Russia

The United States of America has changed its foreign policy priority regarding Iran and instead of trying to restore the nuclear deal, it will now focus on preventing the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.
Bloomberg writes about it.
"Iran is not interested in a deal and we’re focused on other things. Right now we can make a difference in trying to deter and disrupt the provision of weapons to Russia and trying to support the fundamental aspirations of the Iranian people," said US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley.
Malley added that Iran continues to make unacceptable demands for the renewal of the nuclear deal. The USA is not going to play along with him, so they do not see the point in such negotiations. While contacts between European Union and Iranian officials continue and talks have not been formally halted, no real discussions have taken place since late August, Malley said.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive approximately a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.