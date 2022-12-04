Instead of a nuclear deal, the US will focus on preventing the supply of weapons from Iran to Russia

The United States of America has changed its foreign policy priority regarding Iran and instead of trying to restore the nuclear deal, it will now focus on preventing the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia.

Bloomberg writes about it.

"Iran is not interested in a deal and we’re focused on other things. Right now we can make a difference in trying to deter and disrupt the provision of weapons to Russia and trying to support the fundamental aspirations of the Iranian people," said US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley.

Malley added that Iran continues to make unacceptable demands for the renewal of the nuclear deal. The USA is not going to play along with him, so they do not see the point in such negotiations. While contacts between European Union and Iranian officials continue and talks have not been formally halted, no real discussions have taken place since late August, Malley said.