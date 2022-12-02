Ministry of Energy: Heads of regional energy will be responsible for non-compliance with power outage schedules

Oblenergo managers will be personally responsible for non-compliance with power outage schedules.

This was reported in the Ministry of Energy.

The head of the department Herman Halushchenko noted that last week the number of complaints about non-compliance with schedules and injustice in the sequence of shutdowns doubled. Most complaints come from the capital and Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv region. According to the minister, such dissatisfaction is well-founded.

"Oblenergo should be guided by a fair approach when cutting off electricity, so that all consumers are in equal conditions. If the facts of abuse [of authority] are established, the heads of the companies will bear personal responsibility," he stated.