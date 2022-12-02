“We are approaching scheduled shutdowns.” Kyiv increased limits on electricity consumption

Kyiv has increased the limit on electricity consumption — the capital is gradually approaching scheduled blackouts.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

At the same time, accidents in the power system began to occur more often. According to YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko, there are several reasons for this:

The townspeople start plugging everything into the sockets as soon as the light comes on, and the automation is knocked out by voltage fluctuations.

Weather. The townspeople continue to use electric heaters, which create a considerable load on the network.

"We ask residents of Kyiv not to turn on all electrical appliances in your home at once. Instantaneous peak load negatively affects the power system. Only frugal consumption will bring us closer to planned shutdowns," stated KCMA.