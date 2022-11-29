The Prime Minister ordered to equalize the disconnection schedules so that there is no critical difference between consumers

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the shortage of electricity in the system, it should not be such that the lights are turned off for 20-30 hours.
According to him, electricity should be distributed among the population in such a way that it is available at least five to six hours a day.
"Yes, the situation is difficult; there is a deficit. But with a deficit of 30% in the system, costs in the network, and priority recovery of critical infrastructure for the population in each region, 50-60% remains to cover needs. This is enough to evenly distribute a load of forced shutdowns among all consumers so that people can turn on the lights for at least 5-6 hours a day," said Shmyhal.
He also warned that the energy crisis in Ukraine would not end soon, so the winter will be extremely difficult.
"We have no illusions: Russian terrorists will continue to attack Ukraineʼs infrastructure. Their goal is to freeze Ukraine," said the prime minister.
- Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23.