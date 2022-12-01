Switzerland has frozen Russian assets worth more than €7 billion

As of November 25, Switzerland has frozen Russian assets totaling 7.5 billion Swiss francs (€7.2 billion).

This is stated on the website of the countryʼs government.

Switzerland also blocked 15 sanctioned facilities in six cantons.

The countryʼs government warned that the amounts of frozen assets may fluctuate.

"The frozen sums may increase, for example, when new persons become the object of sanctions or new assets are discovered... At the same time, assets frozen for preventive purposes must be unblocked after the necessary checks have been carried out," the agency stated.