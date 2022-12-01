The EU will provide one million euros for demining Ukraine

The High Representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security policy Josep Borrell said that the EU will allocate €1 million for demining Ukraine.

"I will announce an additional contribution of over €1 million for demining operations in Ukraine through the OSCE," he noted.

Borrell emphasized that Russia cannot conquer Ukraine.

"It [the Russian Federation] is unable to win the war, so it systematically destroys Ukraine: bombs, destroys the entire civilian infrastructure. Their goal is to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness and cold for the winter. This is the weapon of winter. This is a war crime," said the head of EU diplomacy.