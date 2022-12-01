Russian ships in the Black Sea are gathering intelligence for a potential strike

The presence of the naval group in the Black Sea may mean continued reconnaissance and information gathering in preparation for possible missile strikes.

The head of the United Press Center of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"The operational situation is quite stable at the moment, but this should not be reassuring, because we remember: the hybrid war continues, and this, in particular, is the shaking of the information space. The presence of the naval group in the Black Sea means that aerial reconnaissance, data collection, and preparation for possible missile strikes continue," Humenyuk noted.

According to her, the enemyʼs missile carriers are already equipped and prepared, and the fact that they occasionally enter the bases may indicate a response to the weather, including storms.

Humenyuk did not rule out that the purpose of "announcements" of missile attacks is to further increase the psychological situation and pressure on the population. However, the threat of shelling does exist.

"We honestly and openly report how many missiles the missile carrier puts into service, we say that we need to be ready for a massive missile attack, because this is one of the means of exhausting our air defense," Humenyuk stated.

She also confirmed that the invaders are not currently using Iranian drones, but Russian Lancets. According to Humenyuk, this may indicate that the Russian Federation has run out of supplies, as well as a change in tactics, and weather conditions also affect their use.

Humenyuk suggested that the absence of "Shaheds" may be connected with the murder of Iranian instructors in Crimea. It was there that they taught the Russians how to launch drones.