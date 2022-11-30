The OPZZh MP Yuliia Lyovochkina refused her mandate

The MP from the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) Yuliia Lyovochkina refused from the mandate of the Verkhovna Rada [VRU] (Ukrainian Parliament).
RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to Lyovochkinaʼs press service.
"The MP of Ukraine, member of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the deputy head of the VRU committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation Yuliia Volodymyrivna Lyovochkina submitted an application for drawing up parliamentary credentials," the message reads.
The MP noted that the reason for such a decision was family circumstances.
- In 2019, Lyovochkina was elected a MP of the IX convocation from the OPZZh party.
- On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decision of the National Security Council suspending the activities of 11 pro-Russian political parties for the duration of the war: OPZZh, "Opposition Bloc", Sharii Party, "Nashi" and others.
- Subsequently, these and similar parties began to ban courts. In June, the Minister of Justice Denys Malyusko reported that the court had banned OPZZh on the basis of SSU materials.
- On October 22, 12 pro-Russian political parties were already completely banned in Ukraine.