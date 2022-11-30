The OPZZh MP Yuliia Lyovochkina refused her mandate

The MP from the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) Yuliia Lyovochkina refused from the mandate of the Verkhovna Rada [VRU] (Ukrainian Parliament).

RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to Lyovochkinaʼs press service.

"The MP of Ukraine, member of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the deputy head of the VRU committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation Yuliia Volodymyrivna Lyovochkina submitted an application for drawing up parliamentary credentials," the message reads.

The MP noted that the reason for such a decision was family circumstances.