Military intelligence did not record deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia from Iran

Military intelligence has not yet recorded the transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia for strikes on Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Vadym Skibitskyi on the air of the national telethon.

"According to our information, such negotiations were held, there are relevant draft agreements and agreements between Russia and Iran. But to date, we have not recorded deliveries of such weapons," Skibitsky noted.