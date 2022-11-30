Military intelligence did not record deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia from Iran

Military intelligence has not yet recorded the transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia for strikes on Ukraine.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Vadym Skibitskyi on the air of the national telethon.
"According to our information, such negotiations were held, there are relevant draft agreements and agreements between Russia and Iran. But to date, we have not recorded deliveries of such weapons," Skibitsky noted.
- On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, reported that Iran plans to transfer approximately 1 000 ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- On November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Russians had used approximately 80% of their stockpile of modern missiles, and 120 Iskanders remained in service. With this in mind, the Kremlin regime is trying to replenish its reserves at the expense of Iran. Russia plans to receive about a thousand Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles of the "surface-to-surface" class from Tehran.