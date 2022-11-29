Media: The occupiers took more than two thousand Ukrainian prisoners to ten colonies in Russia

During the retreat from the Kherson region, the occupiers took Ukrainian prisoners to ten colonies on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Russian publication "Sirena" with reference to relatives of the prisoners and human rights organizations from the Russian Federation.

In May, prisoners from colonies in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were taken to the correctional colony in Stara Zburyivka (50 kilometers from Kherson). And in November, two weeks before the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson, the Russian military began transporting prisoners to Russian colonies.

Relatives of prisoners told journalists that approximately 2,500 citizens of Ukraine ended up in colonies in the Krasnodar Territory and the Volgograd Region of the Russian Federation.

According to human rights defenders, Ukrainian prisoners also appeared in the Vladimir region. In total, they counted 10 colonies where Ukrainians are located, most of them are located in the Krasnodar Territory.

According to the head of the Russian organization Gulagu.net, Ukrainian prisoners are treated cruelly in Russia; electric shocks are used on them. They are also isolated from Russian prisoners.