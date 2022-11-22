Law enforcement officers in Kherson detained a collaborator who, after the escape of the Russians, released prisoners from the local PTDC

In de-occupied Kherson, law enforcement officers detained a collaborator who, during the occupation, was "the head of the security department of the Kherson pre-trial detention center (PTDC)." After the escape of the Russians, he facilitated the mass escape of prisoners.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this on its Facebook page.

"According to the investigation, the man voluntarily took the position of the so-called "head" of the security department of the Kherson pre-trial detention center in the "Department of the Penitentiary Service for the Kherson region" illegally created by the occupation authorities. In his position, he gave instructions to the employees of the detention center to leave the place of duty. By his order, the keys to the cells and office premises were left in the direct access of the prisoners, which led to their mass escape," the message reads.

The collaborator was charged with treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).