Law enforcement officers in Kherson detained a collaborator who, after the escape of the Russians, released prisoners from the local PTDC

In de-occupied Kherson, law enforcement officers detained a collaborator who, during the occupation, was "the head of the security department of the Kherson pre-trial detention center (PTDC)." After the escape of the Russians, he facilitated the mass escape of prisoners.
The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this on its Facebook page.
"According to the investigation, the man voluntarily took the position of the so-called "head" of the security department of the Kherson pre-trial detention center in the "Department of the Penitentiary Service for the Kherson region" illegally created by the occupation authorities. In his position, he gave instructions to the employees of the detention center to leave the place of duty. By his order, the keys to the cells and office premises were left in the direct access of the prisoners, which led to their mass escape," the message reads.
The collaborator was charged with treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.
- 166 prisoners who were released by the occupiers before leaving Kherson have already been returned to pretrial detention centers. Personal files of prisoners were found on the territory of Kherson pre-trial detention center — this information was passed on to law enforcement officers and checkpoints. The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko clarified that it is about 450 people.