The National Police head: 166 prisoners released by the Russians in Kherson were returned to the PTDC

166 prisoners, who were released by the occupiers before leaving Kherson, were returned to pretrial detention centers (PTDC).
This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon.
"At the moment, information on the detention and return to pretrial detention centers in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions of 166 prisoners has been confirmed," Klymenko noted.
According to him, the police work throughout Ukraine and, together with the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, are clarifying the lists of people released by the Russians. Personal files of prisoners were found on the territory of Kherson pre-trial detention center — this information was passed on to law enforcement officers and checkpoints. Klymenko clarified that it is about 450 people.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.
- The secretary of the NSDC Oleksiy Danilov called on citizens not to hurry back to the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region, because there are still risks for the civilian population there.