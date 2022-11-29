Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO will increase aid to Ukraine as Putin uses winter as a weapon

NATO countries will increase aid to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin uses winter as a weapon.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance countries in Bucharest on November 29, Reuters cites.
"I think weʼve all seen those pictures taken from satellites where you see Europe in the light and Ukraine in the dark. To restore all this is a huge task. President Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon in the war," Stoltenberg noted.
NATO foreign ministers will focus on increasing military aid to Ukraine, such as air defense systems and ammunition. Some of the non-lethal aid (fuel, medicine, winter gear and anti-drone equipment) will be delivered as part of a NATO aid package to which allies can contribute and which Stoltenberg is seeking to increase.
"The coming months will be a big test for all of us. For Ukraine it is existential, for us it is moral. We must continue to help Ukraine as much as necessary," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Rastislav Kacher.
"This is going to be a terrible winter for Ukraine, so we are working to increase our support so that it is stable," said another senior European diplomat.
- Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23. In total, during the 9 months of the war, Russia launched 16,000 missiles against Ukraine.
- A total of592 heat supply facilities were damaged in Ukraine by rocket attacks by the occupiers on energy infrastructure. Of them, it was possible to restore 316 objects.