Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: NATO will increase aid to Ukraine as Putin uses winter as a weapon

NATO countries will increase aid to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin uses winter as a weapon.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting of foreign ministers of the alliance countries in Bucharest on November 29, Reuters cites.

"I think weʼve all seen those pictures taken from satellites where you see Europe in the light and Ukraine in the dark. To restore all this is a huge task. President Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon in the war," Stoltenberg noted.

NATO foreign ministers will focus on increasing military aid to Ukraine, such as air defense systems and ammunition. Some of the non-lethal aid (fuel, medicine, winter gear and anti-drone equipment) will be delivered as part of a NATO aid package to which allies can contribute and which Stoltenberg is seeking to increase.