In the energy system of Ukraine, there is still a significant deficit of electricity — 30% of the consumption requirement

In the energy system of Ukraine, there is still a significant deficit of electricity — 30% of consumption needs.

This is reported by "Ukrenergo".

"The gradual restoration of the power system continues. Repair crews work around the clock. Electricity connection to household consumers continues. "In order to keep the balance in the system under such conditions, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center already in the morning brought to each Oblenergo the amount of consumption that they must adhere to during the day," the company said.

Ukrenergo added that as of 7:00 p.m., the amount of power available in the system is sufficient to optimally and evenly alternate power outages in each region and Kyiv.