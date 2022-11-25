IAEA: All Ukrainian nuclear power plants have restored access to the power grid after the missile attack

All nuclear power plants (NPP) of Ukraine have restored connection to the national energy system after the Russian missile attack on November 23.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Rivne, South Ukrainian, Khmelnytsky and Chornobyl NPPs are connected to the network.

A group of IAEA experts, which is present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) captured by the Russians, reported yesterday that the external connection to the facility has been restored. Currently, the ZNPP is in shutdown mode, but it needs electricity to support basic safety and security functions.

The IAEA added that supervisors will be sent to the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi stations next week.