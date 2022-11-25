The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of firewood from Ukraine.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this ban would contribute to the accumulation of wood because in many communities, especially those near the front, wood is the main resource for heating.
Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system only increase the strategic importance of fuel wood.
"At the same time, the state continues to work on increasing the volume of supplies of transformers and high-voltage equipment from abroad for the rapid restoration of the Ukrainian energy network," added Shmyhal.
- On November 8, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to cancel taxes on the import of electric generators, transformers, batteries, electric motors, gas generators, water heaters, heaters, and other important equipment for the heating season.
- In addition, more than 4,000 "points of invincibility" were deployed in Ukraine. These are specially equipped tents where you can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, and use the Internet. Banks plan to install ATMs and terminals at these points.