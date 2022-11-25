The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of firewood from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that this ban would contribute to the accumulation of wood because in many communities, especially those near the front, wood is the main resource for heating.

Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system only increase the strategic importance of fuel wood.

"At the same time, the state continues to work on increasing the volume of supplies of transformers and high-voltage equipment from abroad for the rapid restoration of the Ukrainian energy network," added Shmyhal.